Person in custody after fatal shooting outside Chester police station, officers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a person is in custody after a deadly shooting outside a police station in Chester Sunday evening.

Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Appomattox Police Station at 2920 W. Hundred Road just before 6:30 p.m.

"An on-duty officer sitting in the parking lot heard a gunshot and subsequently located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound," Aronson said.

Police said the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police have taken a suspect into custody and there is no threat to the community," Aronson said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Officials said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

