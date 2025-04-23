Watch Now
2 people displaced after house fire in Chester

Chester house fire
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are displaced after a house fire in Chester on Tuesday evening.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS crews were called to the 3300 block of New Found Lane at 9:05 p.m.

First responders found fire on the back of the house that had spread to the attic. The fire was under control within 40 minutes, officials said.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

