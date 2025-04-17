Video shows series of small brush fires in woods near Chester business

CHESTER, Va. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a series of small brush fires near Ashton Creek Vineyard, a winery in Chester.

Video shared with CBS 6 from witness Lindsey Dougherty shows the separate brush fires in the woods near the business.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said because of the hard-to-reach location, it's taking time to put the fires out.

Ashton Creek Vineyard is located off Route 1, not far from Interstate 95.

The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story and we're working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

