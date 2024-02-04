Chester apartment has been infested with mice for months, couple says

GRAPHIC WARNING: This story contains material some viewers may find disturbing due to its graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- When they first moved here from Washington D.C., Angel Mayo and Kenneth Martin said the living conditions at their townhome in the Crystal Lakes subdivision in Chesterfield were ideal.

"We’ve been down here for about 6 and a half years now," said Mayo in December. "As soon as we got the word we could move in here, we moved in here and in the beginning, it was good."

WTVR Angel Mayo and Kenneth Martin

CBS 6 first spoke with the couple on Dec. 13, 2023.

The couple told CBS 6 during their interview in December, in the last few months ideal conditions have changed.

"The mice started during the summertime," said Mayo. "She’s terrified, she doesn’t even come down here. I’ve caught plenty."

They said the issue started in August after the complex cut down trees in their backyard.

WTVR Crystal Lakes subdivision townhome

But the couple said the problem got much worse in November.

"It’s terrible, it’s no furniture, scared to get a Christmas tree, can’t put nothing down here, can’t have company because it’s just embarrassing," Martin said in December. "You can hear them scratching in the wall at nighttime."

Martin said he notified management about the mice through their online portal system in December. He said the complex sent someone out that same month to try and rectify the situation.

He showed CBS 6 during our December interview, the holes he said management filled in with foam sealant. Methods the couple said had not fixed the problem as the mice were chewing threw some of the holes, showing CBS 6 particles of foam under the hole.

Provided to WTVR Mice at Crystal Lakes townhome

Finding it nearly impossible to live comfortably, the two reached out to CBS 6 for help.

"It’s a lot of stress and strain and I don't know what else to do, we don't know what else to do," said Mayo during our December interview. "Get these mice out of here, do something, this is not how you're supposed to live at all, it’s just terrible."

CBS 6 reached out to Levco Management, the company that runs the complex several times, even visiting their office and have not heard back directly from them on this incident.

CBS 6 was told by Martin that on Tuesday Jan. 23, Levco management reached out to Mayo hoping to come by their home and do an inspection. Levco did do the inspection and Martin said he was told that there were holes that needed to be filled and a contractor would be back out to close the holes that were found. Kenneth told CBS Friday Feb. 2, that contractors came out to repair those holes.

