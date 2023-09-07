2 injured after drive-by shooting in Virginia Wendy's drive-thru

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A shooting in a Virginia Wendy's drive-thru sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the Wendy's restaurant in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard for a report of a shooting at 11:35 a.m., according to Chesapeake Police.

Officers said a vehicle was in the drive-thru when a black SUV pulled up along side of them and stopped, WTKR reported.

Several people in the SUV shot into the victim's vehicle, according to police.

A man and woman were struck by the gunfire and transported to an area hospital.

There was no word yet on the severity of their injuries.

Detectives were on the scene investigating at last check and the incident remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.