CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A toddler has died at the hospital after Chesapeake police said his mother struck him with her car Thursday afternoon.

At 12:50 p.m., Chesapeake police were called to the 100 block of Avonlea Drive for a report of a vehicle and child auto accident.

Officers said they determined that the child's mother was driving her vehicle when her toddler son ran out and was struck. The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators are still on the scene investigating.