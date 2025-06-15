Why world's largest crab cake was served up to Richmond Flying Squirrels fans: 'Taste of Chesapeake'

RICHMOND, Va. — Fans at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game Saturday got the unique chance to take a bite of the world's largest crab cake in celebration of Chesapeake Bank's 125th anniversary.

The bank, which is headquartered in Kilmarnock, expanded nearly 15 years ago to serve the Richmond and Chesterfield communities.

The celebration featured a massive 300-pound crab cake shared with baseball fans at The Diamond.

"We're here today to bring the taste of Chesapeake to the community of Richmond," Matt Suttmiller, Chesapeake Bank's marketing director, said. "You know, 40 years here, the Diamond, 15 years of legacy with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, what better way than to celebrate our 125-year legacy as an independent community bank."

The worlds largest crab cake (400 lbs!) is here at The Diamond tonight courtesy of @chesbank @GoSquirrels @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/CuJCQ54HMi — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) June 14, 2025

Bank officials said the one-of-a-kind crab cake event gives Richmond a flavorful reminder of the bank's history and commitment to the community.

Suttmiller joked he was not sure exactly how long it took to cook the delicacy, but that the restaurant that concocted it did have to partially shut down.

"So shout-out to Shoreline for helping us out here and bringing a taste of the Chesapeake to the Diamond."

