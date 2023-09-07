Kevin Frasier talks to Cheryl Miller about ‘Entertainment Tonight’s’ return to CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. -- The fall television season is about to get underway, and WTVR CBS 6 is happy to welcome “Entertainment Tonight” back to its lineup. The program aired on WTVR in the late 1980s into the 1990s.

America’s number one entertainment newsmagazine will air at 7 p.m. weeknights right before CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald starting Monday, Sept. 11.

Co-host Kevin Frasier has been on "Entertainment Tonight" for nearly 20 years, and recently spoke with CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller about what’s ahead for the new season, what it’s been like covering celebrities during the writer and actors’ strikes, and what goes on behind the scenes at "Entertainment Tonight."

