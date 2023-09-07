Watch Now
Kevin Frasier talks to Cheryl Miller about ‘Entertainment Tonight’s’ return to CBS 6

Kevin Frasier
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 16:43:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The fall television season is about to get underway, and WTVR CBS 6 is happy to welcome “Entertainment Tonight” back to its lineup. The program aired on WTVR in the late 1980s into the 1990s.

America’s number one entertainment newsmagazine will air at 7 p.m. weeknights right before CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald starting Monday, Sept. 11.

Co-host Kevin Frasier has been on "Entertainment Tonight" for nearly 20 years, and recently spoke with CBS 6 anchor Cheryl Miller about what’s ahead for the new season, what it’s been like covering celebrities during the writer and actors’ strikes, and what goes on behind the scenes at "Entertainment Tonight."

Here’s a look at our daytime and afternoon lineup on WTVR CBS 6:

  • 9 a.m. — Virginia This Morning
  • 10 a.m. — Let’s Make A Deal
  • 11 a.m. — The Price is Right
  • CBS 6 News at Noon with Cheryl Miller
  • 12:30 p.m. — The Young and The Restless
  • 1:30 p.m. — The Bold and The Beautiful
  • 2 p.m. — The Talk
  • 3 p.m. — The Jennifer Hudson Show
  • 4 p.m. — CBS 6 News at 4 p.m. with Cheryl Miller and Julie Bragg
  • CBS 6 News at 5 p.m. with Julie Bragg and Leland Pinder
  • CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels
  • 6:30 p.m. — The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
  • 7 p.m. — Entertainment Tonight (starting Monday, Sept. 11)
  • CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald
