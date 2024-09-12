Cheryl Miller celebrates 40 years at WTVR in Richmond: 'Thank You, Cheryl!'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the past four decades, Cheryl Miller has established herself as one of the most versatile broadcasters and trusted journalists in Virginia.

A native of Rochester, New York, Cheryl got her start behind the microphone, working in radio. But she found her calling in front of the camera.

She joined the staff of WTVR in September 1984, after the station, then owned by Park Broadcasting, convinced her to leave the Empire State and move south to anchor the noon news.

Cheryl has been at the helm of that top-rated midday newscast ever since, except for a brief period in the early 1990s when she worked a later shift and did live on-site anchoring for the nightly “Richmond After Six” magazine show.

Aaron Neville chats with Cheryl Miller in Richmond, Virginia

Throughout the years, Cheryl has covered historic elections, natural disasters, national tragedies, and everything in between. She is also one of our station’s go-to political debate moderators, and has earned the respect of governors, senators, and other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was a calming and comforting presence for viewers and coworkers, coming into work every day and providing lengthy, live detailed recaps of the numerous press conferences held by state leaders and health officials.

Cheryl has helped launch several interview and lifestyles shows at the station, along the way interviewing countless celebrities, and traveling the country to give our viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of hit CBS primetime shows and soap operas. She even scored a cameo role on “Guiding Light” in 2004 and portrayed a news anchor on the Showtime series “Homeland” in 2017.

Since 2003, she has been the host of “Battle of the Brains,” one of the nation’s only remaining high school student quiz shows.

That passion for helping and guiding the next generation has also motivated her to donate her time and talent to Junior Achievement, which helps teach young people to make smart academic, financial, and career decisions. Cheryl was involved with that very organization when she was in high school, and it inspired her to set out on a path that led to broadcasting.

She has also assisted many other charitable organizations and efforts in the Richmond area. For years she took part in annual events benefiting CARITAS, which helps people experiencing homelessness and addiction. And she has previously hosted the Library of Virginia’s Strong Men and Women in History program highlighting African American trailblazers.

Cheryl’s good work, on and off camera, has not gone unnoticed.

In 2015, she was inducted into the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame.

One year later, she received the George A. Bowles, Jr. Broadcast Journalism Award, one of the most prestigious honors bestowed by the Virginia Association of Broadcasters.

And in 2023, she was inducted into the Silver Circle honor society, which is often referred to within the TV news business as the Emmy Hall of Fame. Inductees are those have who made “significant and impactful contributions to the industry.”

But all the accolades aside, Cheryl is a true friend and selfless colleague who has dedicated her life to keeping Richmond-area viewers informed, educated, and entertained.

Click here to email congratulations and good wishes to Cheryl Miller!