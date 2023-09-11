Sleeping woman killed when lifeguard stand fell, Virginia Beach Police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman in Virginia Beach died after a lifeguard stand fell over and crushed her, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Police responded to the incident around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at 21st Street on the beach.

At the scene, police confirmed the woman, 28-year-old Chelsea Moles, was dead.

Moles was believed to be asleep on top of the lifeguard stand when another person tied a hammock to it.

That caused the stand to fall and crush Moles, according to police.

Investigators have ruled her death as accidental.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.