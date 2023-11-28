Watch Now
Success of Henrico County cheerleader bow maker surprises even its owner

Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 28, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Brady Zizzo has a hard time sitting still.

It’s a trait that serves her well as a working mom of three, but it’s also what helped spark the creation of her company, Annie Mae & Wes, which much to her surprise has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in the region in its 10th year.

From its small workshop off Patterson Avenue in western Henrico, Annie Mae & Wes makes and sells bows – specifically hair bows for cheerleaders.

Its 16 employees churn out 500-700 bows a day on average, and they are sold online for around $15 apiece, depending on the level of customization and adornment.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

