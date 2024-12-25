One-month-old baby survives deadly head-on crash in Virginia

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. — A one-month-old infant survived a crash that claimed the lives of two people on Christmas Eve.

Virginia State Police responded to Chatham Road near Leighwood Trail in Halifax County at about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024.

Police relayed the following information:

A 2006 Jeep Liberty was heading east in the eastbound lane of Chatham Road.

The Jeep crossed the centerline.

A westbound 2002 Ford Explorer crossed the centerline to avoid the Jeep.

The Jeep driver corrected and moved back into the eastbound lanes.

The Jeep struck the Explorer head-on.

The Jeep caught fire.

"Three passengers, including a one-month-old infant, were pulled from the Jeep by a passerby and EMS personnel," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The driver and adult passenger in the Jeep died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. The one-month-old, who was properly restrained, was flown to an area hospital, along with the driver of the Explorer. The driver of the Explorer was wearing a seatbelt."

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

