Charterhouse School helps students with mental health and behavioral issues in Richmond

United Methodist Family Services
The Charterhouse School, a K-12 program for students with mental health and behavioral issues that’s operated by nonprofit UMFS. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area nonprofit has wrapped up an expansion of its schoolhouse, a project that followed the completion of a neighboring treatment center last year on its campus near Scott’s Addition. United Methodist Family Services recently completed the addition of 23,000 square feet to its Charterhouse School, which is on the UMFS campus at 3900 W. Broad St. The nonprofit holds educational programming for students with mental health and behavioral issues in grades K-12 at Charterhouse.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

