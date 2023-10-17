Charlottesville women's jeans shop tries on Richmond for expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- A jeans-focused women’s clothing store in Charlottesville is adding a second location that’s closer to home for its new Richmond-based owner.

Jean Theory plans to open in early November at 5708 Patterson Ave., near the corner of Libbie and Patterson.

The new store will add to Jean Theory’s current shop on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, where it primarily sells jeans from a variety of brands such as Citizens of Humanity, Joe’s Jeans, Hudson, Pistola, AG, Agolde and others.

