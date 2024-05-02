Watch Now
Charlottesville location of Richmond's Quirk Hotel sold for $24M

Posted at 6:38 AM, May 02, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- After a four-year run that got off to a tough start with an untimely opening at the dawn of the pandemic, the Charlottesville version of Richmond’s Quirk Hotel has been sold to a New York buyer that plans to rebrand it later this year.

Quirk founders Katie and Ted Ukrop and an ownership group of about 30 investors sold the 80-room hotel in downtown Charlottesville to Blue Suede Hospitality Group, a 2-year-old firm based in New York City.

The four-story building near Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall sold Monday for $24 million, according to the city assessor’s office.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

