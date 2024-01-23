Charlotte-based wealth advisory firm New Republic sets up shop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The competitive local wealth management scene has a new player jumping into the fray by way of the Tarheel State.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based New Republic Partners this month launched its first Richmond-area operations, with a goal of winning the business of the region’s upper crust.

The move was spurred by the firm luring veteran local advisor Ali Bayler, who is now a managing director at New Republic and will lead its expansion here.

Bayler was most recently with competitor Brown Advisory and Spider Management prior to that.

