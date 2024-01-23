Watch Now
Charlotte-based wealth advisory firm New Republic sets up shop in Richmond

Posted at 5:11 AM, Jan 23, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The competitive local wealth management scene has a new player jumping into the fray by way of the Tarheel State.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based New Republic Partners this month launched its first Richmond-area operations, with a goal of winning the business of the region’s upper crust.

The move was spurred by the firm luring veteran local advisor Ali Bayler, who is now a managing director at New Republic and will lead its expansion here.

Bayler was most recently with competitor Brown Advisory and Spider Management prior to that.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

