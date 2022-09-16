Virginia State Police searching for sex offender who previously lived in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police is looking for help to find a convicted sex offender who is registered as living in Nottoway County and is wanted on one count of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Charlie Woodson Jefferson, IV, 54, was previously living in the Crewe area of Nottoway but has moved and failed to update a new address as required by state law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Jefferson is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-3 and weighs around 184 pounds.

Virginia State Police

Anyone with information about Jefferson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the tips link under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.