Charlie Swanson named Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will feature local Olympic swimmer and medalist Charlie Swanson as the Grand Marshal.

Swanson, who represented Team USA Swimming at the Paris Olympics, won gold and silver medals.

The 41st annual parade, themed "Christmas Wishes," will start in front of the Science Museum of Virginia on Saturday, December 7, at 10:15 a.m.

There are many ways to take in the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade:



Attend in person

Watch live on CBS 6S

Stream on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 news app, or Roku streaming channel



