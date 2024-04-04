Tree trimmer dies after falling from truck in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A man is dead after he fell from a truck while trimming trees near a home in Colonial Heights.

The incident happened just before 10:00 Thursday morning outside a home on the 900 block of Jamestown Drive.

Police say the victim, who was working for a tree-cutting company, was 50 feet off the ground trimming a tree limb while in a bucket truck.

A rope attached to the tree broke free, which threw the victim from the bucket. He was later identified as 47-year-old Charles Sloan Jr of South Chesterfield.

Police say an initial investigation showed no evidence of foul play. OSHA investigators have been notified of the fall.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300. To submit anonymous information, you can contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

