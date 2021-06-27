This blighted area was transformed into a 'really amazing' community garden

RICHMOND, Va. -- A once overgrown and blighted area in Richmond's Gilpin Court public housing neighborhood is now a thriving greenspace bringing the community together.

The Charles S. Gilpin Farm Site is a community garden that allows folks to grow fruits, herbs and vegetables on city property with the goal of increasing healthy food in the area, economic equity and to encourage people to learn about the process.

"I think the importance is definitely for people in this area to see themselves in this area,” organizer Victoria “V” Lynn said. “This is something that you wouldn’t normally see in a public housing space -- to have a farm, to have an orchard, fruit trees growing... And it's just really amazing to have people feel welcomed here.”

The space is one of four gardens across the city.