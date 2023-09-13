US Marshals looking for inmate who escaped Virginia prison satellite camp

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- U.S. Marshals and the FBI are searching for a 50-year-old inmate who escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in in Prince George County late Tuesday.

Charles Gore was discovered missing from a minimum-security satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg on River Road around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Provided to WTVR Charles Gore

Officials described Gore, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for attempting to distribute drugs including heroin and cocaine, as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified," prison officials wrote about the escape. "An internal investigation was initiated."

FCC Petersburg's satellite camp is a minimum security facility on River Road currently housing 188 offenders, according to officials.

News of the escape comes more than a year after officials said four inmates "walked away" from the federal prison's satellite campus.

Local News 4 inmates 'walked away' from Virginia prison camp, officials say WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Anyone with information about Gore was asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.