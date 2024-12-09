Driver seriously injured after firetruck crashes in Virginia

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a firetruck was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Charles City County.

The driver of Fire Engine 2 was extricated from the truck and was immediately transported to an area hospital.

"This will be a long road to recovery" for the driver, according to officials with Charles City County Fire & EMS.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

