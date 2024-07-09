Virginia State Police investigating Charles City County crash that killed one woman

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a fatal crash that happened on the eastbound side of John Tyler Memorial Highway Sunday.

According to state police, at 4:40 p.m. Sunday they were called to a crash that involved a single vehicle just west of Adkins Road in Charles City County.

Investigators say that a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by 42-year-old Jessica Michell Childs ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.

"Childs succumbed to injuries at the scene," investigators wrote in a release.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

