Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia State Police investigating Charles City County crash that killed one woman

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 9, 2024
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jul 09, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police say they are now investigating a fatal crash that happened on the eastbound side of John Tyler Memorial Highway Sunday.

According to state police, at 4:40 p.m. Sunday they were called to a crash that involved a single vehicle just west of Adkins Road in Charles City County.

Investigators say that a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by 42-year-old Jessica Michell Childs ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned.

"Childs succumbed to injuries at the scene," investigators wrote in a release.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone