27-year-old Hopewell woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old Hopewell woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road and Wayside Road on Tuesday, Virginia State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. They said a 2010 Ford Focus headed west failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 Ford Explorer that was traveling north.

The Explorer overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, State Police said. Abbigail Catherine Breeding of Hopewell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Focus was wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital with a serious injury. State Police said charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.