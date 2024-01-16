Watch Now
Train, truck collide in Charles City County, shuts down all Route 106 lanes

Lonnie Joyner
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jan 16, 2024
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- All lanes on Route 106 in Charles City County are closed after a tractor-trailer crashed into a train Tuesday afternoon.

Both the north and southbound lanes are closed near Barnetts Road. Drivers have been advised to avoid traveling along Route 106.

Virginia State Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

