Charity partners with Henrico Schools with drive: 'Food is a comfort to families'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The charity group ICNA Relief partnered with Henrico County Public Schools to distribute staple foods to more than 100 area families Saturday.

The drive at Quioccasin Middle School featured items like canned foods, fruits, veggies, pasta and sauce with the goal of supporting families in need for up to two weeks.

Members of the Muslim charity group and the school district helped pass out the goods.

"Food is a comfort to families, so I enjoy making sure that our families, whether in this pandemic or not, having something to sit down at the table and eat,” Letitia Beasley, with HCPS Equity and Diversity Opportunities, said.

Quioccasin Middle School Principal Melanie Phipps said the timing of the event during the holiday weekend was perfect.

"This is a good time. A lot of families get together for gatherings that I'm sure include food,” Phipps said. “So if this helps with those gatherings, then that's even better."

ICNA Relief is planning similar distribution events for Henrico Schools families every third Saturday through September.