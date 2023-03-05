Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Deputies call Goochland shooting 'isolated incident;' person med-flighted to Richmond

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, March 4
Goochland County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:43 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 20:43:05-05

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A shooting victim in Goochland was med-flighted to a hospital in Richmond Saturday morning, according to deputies with Goochland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Chapel Hill Road for a reported gunshot wound just before 9:50 a.m.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Hidden Rock Park where they were med-flighted to VCU Medical Center, according to officials.

There was no word on that person's condition.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community," deputies said.

No additional details were available at last check, but officials said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone