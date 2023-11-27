He went to UVA for a football game. Police found him dead in his truck.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A community is in mourning as they remember Chandler Goins. The 19-year-old New Kent County man was found dead in a burned car early Sunday morning on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville. Goins' pickup truck was parked in a UVA hospital parking lot when it caught fire, police said.

"At approximately 5:18 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2023, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480 Ray C. Hunt Drive for a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and subsequently extinguished the fire," a University of Virginia Police spokesperson wrote. "The University of Virginia Police Department, along with Virginia State Police and the Charlottesville Fire Department, are currently investigating a death associated with this vehicle fire. The deceased is not affiliated with the University of Virginia."

Goins was on the university's campus to attend the Virginia - Virginia Tech game on Saturday afternoon. It was a game, Goins' brother said Chandler would not want to miss.

"Big football fan, I mean he was probably up there every weekend," Dylan Goins said. "If it was Blacksburg, it was in Charlottesville, or Morgantown, West Virginia. I mean he was always somewhere watching a football game and tailgating."

Chandler Goins' brothers Dylan and Austin said they were reeling from the unexpected death of their younger brother.

“It was hard. I wasn’t expecting it at all. It's just a shock, still am in shock. And it will probably never go away," Austin said.

Goins, a 2021 graduate of New Kent High School, was well-known for his hair and his heart.

"Whatever you had going on, he was going to be right there with you," Austin said.

From a young age, Goins' was always known for his strong work ethic.

"I mean he was always selling wood, he was always doing something, something to make money. I mean selling pallets, going around, collecting pallets and selling them, so much random stuff," Dylan said.

After graduating high school, Austin and Dylan said their brother was still the same, especially when it came to his full-time job as a heavy equipment operator for Henderson Inc.

"He was a big truck man, big Chevy man," Dylan said.

Henderson Inc. shared the following statement after learning about Goins' death.

"Chandler has been with Henderson since 2022 after graduating from New Kent High School," the statement read. "He was an up-and-coming equipment operator and an integral part of our Hen, Inc. Team as well as our Terry Thompson Mentorship Program. Chandler never met a stranger and brought a lot of joy to whatever job site he was on. Please keep Chandler’s family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as each other."

The brothers said their good memories were helping them through these tough times.

"I know he's happy, looking down, I know," Austin said.

The Goins family told CBS 6 they were still waiting for answers as to what caused the pickup truck fire.

The family said they are also grateful for the support of fundraisers and a GoFundMe page, generous support that has been helping them out through this time.

