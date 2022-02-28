Missing Chesterfield girl has medical condition, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Chesterfield County girl Sunday night.

"Police are actively searching for Chanay Smith, police are concerned for her welfare due to a medical condition," Lt. J.R. Lamb with Chesterfield Police wrote.

If you have information that could help officers, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

