Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond sends man to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side.

Investigators tell CBS 6 that at 6:42 a.m. officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a person shot. Once there, "Officers arrived and found an adult male outside of a business who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound," Richmond police stated in a press release.

Officers say the victim was taken to a hospital with what is being considered life-threatening injuries. The victim's name and any suspect information hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

