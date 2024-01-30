Watch Now
Tuesday morning shooting in Richmond sends man to the hospital

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 30, 2024
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 09:34:52-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police are investigating a shooting on the city's north side.

Investigators tell CBS 6 that at 6:42 a.m. officers were called to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a person shot. Once there, "Officers arrived and found an adult male outside of a business who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound," Richmond police stated in a press release.

Officers say the victim was taken to a hospital with what is being considered life-threatening injuries. The victim's name and any suspect information hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
