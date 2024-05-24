Watch Now
Henrico announces road closures following car fire at East Parham, Chamberlayne

Posted at 10:26 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 22:28:57-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A car fire at the intersection of East Parham Road and Chamberlayne Road has caused the following road closures in Henrico County, police say:

  • Eastbound E. Parham Road will be closed at Ashbury Hills Drive.
  • Westbound E. Parham Road will be closed at Chamberlayne Road. Citizens will not be able to access E. Parham Road from either northbound or southbound Chamberlayne Road.
  • Southbound Chamberlayne Road is restricted to one lane only. The right thru lane and right turn lane at E. Parham Road is closed. The left thru lane remains open.
  • Northbound Chamberlayne Road is open, except for the left turn lane onto E. Parham Road.

Police say drivers can use Wilkinson Road or I-295 as an alternative to travel between Chamberlayne and Brook Roads.

There is currently no estimate as to how long the road closures will last.

