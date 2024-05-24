Henrico announces road closures following car fire at East Parham, Chamberlayne

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A car fire at the intersection of East Parham Road and Chamberlayne Road has caused the following road closures in Henrico County, police say:

Eastbound E. Parham Road will be closed at Ashbury Hills Drive.

Westbound E. Parham Road will be closed at Chamberlayne Road. Citizens will not be able to access E. Parham Road from either northbound or southbound Chamberlayne Road.

Southbound Chamberlayne Road is restricted to one lane only. The right thru lane and right turn lane at E. Parham Road is closed. The left thru lane remains open.

Northbound Chamberlayne Road is open, except for the left turn lane onto E. Parham Road.

Police say drivers can use Wilkinson Road or I-295 as an alternative to travel between Chamberlayne and Brook Roads.

There is currently no estimate as to how long the road closures will last.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!