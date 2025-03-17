Multiple residents displaced after fire at Richmond apartment building

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple residents are displaced after a fire at a Richmond apartment building.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Two people were taken to an area hospital from the scene; one suffered burns and smoke inhalation. The other was hospitalized for a non-fire-related issue.

Six apartments were affected by the fire, four sustained fire damage and two were damaged by smoke.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

