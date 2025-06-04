Major Crimes Detectives called after man found dead in crashed Richmond car

RICHMOND, Va. — Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene of a Richmond crash early Wednesday morning after one person was found dead in a crashed vehicle.

"Richmond Police Officers responded to the [2300 - 2400] block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival officers encountered an adult male who was unresponsive and was pronounced on scene by Richmond Ambulance Authority," a Richmond Police spokesperson shared. "Initially the Crash Team responded, but as the investigation developed, Major Crimes Detectives were contacted and are now assisting with the investigation."

The crash was reported at about 1:38 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.