Man killed in shooting on Richmond's Northside, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on June 5, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was killed in a shooting on Richmond's Northside on Friday night, according to police.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 9:29 p.m.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male down inside of a structure suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a news release said.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects at this time, but did not say if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

