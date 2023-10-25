Children learn the fundamentals of baseball in an inclusive setting on Challenger Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Children of all ages and abilities gathered Wednesday on Challenger Field at Tuckahoe Little League in Henrico County to learn the fundamentals of baseball in an inclusive setting.

"It's the ultimate team sport, right and you learn to work together, for a common goal. You learn to compete," Scott Gaskill, Tuckahoe Little League president, said about the county's annual Challenger Day. "You get parents involved. You get coaches involved, and certainly the kids. It's just a great community activity."

Dozens of organizations and volunteers pulled together to make Challenger Day happen for children from 19 schools.

It’s an experience that means just as much to the adults coaching and interacting with the kids.

"We get to be out here and with the kids and we have just as much fun if not more than the kids," Gaskill said. "Just the opportunity to coach the kids and see kids, for some of them doing baseball for the first time, just what an honor to be out here with them."

Henrico Schools, Henrico Parks & Rec, Tuckahoe Little League, and the I Have a Dream Foundation were among the groups that organized and sponsored the day.

