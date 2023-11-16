They're teaching more than sports at the Chalkley Sports Association: 'You can do more than just play ball'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- While the Chalkley Athletic Association in Chesterfield County, Virginia works to get young athletes in shape and prepared for what happens on the basketball court and football field, organization leaders said the athletic program is about much more than that.

"Our motto is that it’s bigger than sports," cheer director Imani Lee said. "A lot of kids suffer from mental health and that’s something that we drive as a team, as a board. To make sure that we do daily check-ins with them. Do temperature checks before each game to make sure they are in the right space and frame of mind before they even start to play or practice."

"We do teach of the fundamentals for life," Chalkley Athletic Association president Hurley Hemphill said. "It’s bigger than football and bigger than basketball. You may not make it to the NFL. You may not make it to the NBA. But what you will do is you will make it to be an adult."

Hemphill and basketball director Frank Jefferson said their ultimate goal was to set-up participants for success beyond athletics.

"Ten years from now, whether these kids go pro, whether they start their own business, or whether they just decide to stay in the community, I want them to have the opportunity to do the exact same thing I did," Jefferson said. "Come back to the community and coach or be a mentor or guidance counselor just to show them that you can do more than just play ball."

The young athletes are also getting a lesson in community service.

Soon the Chalkley teams will ramp up outreach initiatives in Chesterfield County by hosting a coat drive and helping families with toys for Christmas.

Coach Jefferson said the organization could use more community support.

"We are looking to get more kids. Looking to get more people involved. Right now, we are looking for more sponsors to say hey, I want to be a part of Chalkley," he said.

The Chalkley Coat Drive runs Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays (5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.) from November 27 through December 18 at the Chalkley Football Field located at 3301 Turner Road in Chesterfield.

Click here for more information or to sign up your child.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.