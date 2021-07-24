Woman aims to 'repurpose' grief into 'good works' after grandmother's death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico family is using art to honor the life of an "incredibly kind" grandmother while raising awareness about pedestrian traffic fatalities.

Dozens of people came out Saturday a create a massive chalk art display along Welwyn Road where 76-year-old Lucy Le was hit and killed last July by a driver just steps away from her daughter's front door.

Provided to WTVR Lucy Le

Le's family said they wanted to create the mural as a reminder for drivers.

"I'm going to carry this grief with me, as my family and my siblings for the rest of our lives," Laura Pho, Le's daughter, said. "But it's really about repurposing it and using it for good works."

Pho told Greg McQuade in a September interview that her mother had started her morning walk, which she said was her quiet time to connect with nature, when the unimaginable happened.

Since the tragedy, Pho told McQuade she has been channeling her energy by raising awareness about pedestrian safety.

“All of the people who are victims of traffic violence, fatalities or injuries... those are the heroes. It is incumbent upon us to move their legacy forward and make the streets safer," she said.

Pho joined the non-profit Sports Backers Bike Walk RVA in hopes of preventing similar crashes.

When she is not visiting the roadside memorial her family created to "reclaim and beautify... the jarring scene," the mother of two makes offerings at an altar dedicated to Lucy.

“It is a way of showing love and honor and care and devotion," Pho explained. "My mother’s spirit is so expansive. Her heart so gracious, so incredibly kind."

A 53-year-old woman was charged in connection to Le's death.