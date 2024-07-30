Chesterfield church fed up with recent break-ins, vandalism: 'Don't disrespect our space'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Long-time Village of Faith Ministries member and employee Sheridan Johnson says he received a phone notification about a break-in at his church on the evening of July 26.

"We have cameras, and it came up that some intruders were in the building," Johnson said.

A surveillance video sent to CBS 6 showed trespassers inside the church despite being closed, riding the church’s electric scooters and going through various rooms.

Virginia Delegate and senior church pastor Michael Jones said the damage at the church was worse than he anticipated.

WTVR Michael Jones

"They got in and then they just started going through the building that they had access to," Jones said.

He found smashed food and drinks on the floor, as well as the contents of a fire extinguisher sprayed throughout the room.

"I’m not even mad about these folk eating the food, my issue is you opened up the fire extinguisher and opened it up all over the floor," Jones said. "You see the footprints, they're walking on the stuff from the fire extinguisher, so they sprayed it all over."

WTVR Suspected intruders on church surveillance video

Jones said this isn't the first time in the last month people have vandalized their property, with two incidents occurring on the outside of the church.

"No sanctuary, regardless of the faith tradition, should have to go through that," Jones said.

"To continuously put up cameras, continuously put backlights, continue to put up graffiti," said Johnson.

Chesterfield County Police reported that they were called to take the break-in report on Sunday, July 28, and that nothing was reported stolen.

"It’s just been an ongoing process trying to keep things going over here when you keep getting vandalized," Johnson said.

WTVR Sheridan Johnson

Jones said the front door where both suspects entered the building wasn’t completely locked because of a miscommunication with the church's cleaning service.

Both Johnson and Jones said the break-ins are impacting the entire church and they hope the vandalism stops and those responsible are held accountable.

"Don’t disrespect our space because I want this to be a place where folks can come hang out," Jones said. "That’s what the village of faith is about and that's what this space has been about for over a decade."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.