Chesterfield car crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A car crash in Chesterfield has left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Chester Road and Whistle Stop Road.

A car driving south on Chester Road hit a pedestrian who was later taken to a nearby hospital.

Chester Road between Route 10 and the 11700 block of Chester Road will remain closed while police investigate.

If you have any information, police ask you to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.