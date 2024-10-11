Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: Man seriously injured in Chesterfield car crash

Poster image (3).jpg
WTVR
Poster image (3).jpg
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A two-car collision in Chesterfield has left a man with life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash happened along the 6300 block of Cogbill Road at around 7:30 Thursday evening.

Chesterfield Police confirmed the crash but were unable to provide any additional information at this time.

We will continue to update you as we learn more information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone