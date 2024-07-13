He's facing felony charges for what he delivered to the home of a 15-year-old Chesterfield girl

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A June 28 food delivery in North Chesterfield led to the arrest of a man, who police say left a suspicious package on a family’s front porch.

The incident brought felony charges against the delivery driver, as well as the bomb squad to the family's home.

Police say a man wearing a disguise made an unwanted delivery to the front door of a home in the 3400 block of Cannington Drive in Chesterfield.

After the state police bomb squad was called out, the suspicious delivery was found to contain a fake explosive device.

Someone who lived at the home reported that a man had sent her a potentially threatening text message that same morning.

"Typically, it's when someone threatens to bomb, like a text, write a note or just say ‘I'm going to blow this place up’ - that's when we normally see that charge. We don't typically see a fake bomb placed," police said.

Police charged 30-year-old Cameron Bryant Williams from Hampton with placing the fake bomb, and communicating in writing a threat to kill or do bodily harm.

Police also say Williams knew his victim.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6’s Jon Burkett that Williams delivered a pizza to the same home in 2023 while working for a food delivery company.

He allegedly came into contact and found an interest in a then 15-year-old girl who answered the door.

"If a juvenile is involved and they're going to further the investigation and possibly bring on more charges then it will stay in J&D (Juvenile and Domestic Relations) until it's certified to circuit court," police said.

Sources also confirm that a further investigation is underway, and more charges could come out of the incident.

Williams made a Thursday court appearance and is currently being held in jail with no bond.

