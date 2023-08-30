Ceremony marks opening of expanded Powhatan Hill Community Center: 'This is a big thing'

RICHMOND, Va. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to officially open the expanded Powhatan Hill Community Center in Richmond.

Officials with Richmond Parks and Recreation said the improvement project, which included making restrooms ADA accessible, added 1,200 square feet to the existing building.

The expansion also relocated office areas for better visibility as well an improved kitchen and storage rooms.

“I think this is a big thing for the youth because the youth need somewhere to go,” Kennard Wyche, the center’s supervisor, said. “And just for the whole community, no matter what age you are, this is a rec center that you can come in and do some good things. We’re going to have a lot of programs, so it’s going to be really good for the community.”

The renovation project, which cost $810,000, was expected to be completed in February of 2024. But the construction finished early.

