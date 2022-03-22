Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ceremony honors Virginia women veterans

More than 100 women were recognized and honored at the ceremony.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 10:18:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100 women were honored at the Virginia War Memorial as part of a Virginia Women Veterans Week pinning ceremony.

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears, herself a Marine Corp veteran, took part in the ceremony.

"We know that as women in the military, we know that we all pretty much come up the same, but we've all had to prove ourselves," Sears said. "We've all had to show that, 'Yeah, just about what the men do, we can do as well. Maybe not as strong, but we can get it done. It might take us a little bit more time, we can do but we can get it done."

Earle-Sears is a member of the Virginia Military Advisory Council and the Virginia Military and Veterans Caucus.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone