Ceremony honors Virginia women veterans

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 100 women were honored at the Virginia War Memorial as part of a Virginia Women Veterans Week pinning ceremony.

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle Sears, herself a Marine Corp veteran, took part in the ceremony.

"We know that as women in the military, we know that we all pretty much come up the same, but we've all had to prove ourselves," Sears said. "We've all had to show that, 'Yeah, just about what the men do, we can do as well. Maybe not as strong, but we can get it done. It might take us a little bit more time, we can do but we can get it done."

Earle-Sears is a member of the Virginia Military Advisory Council and the Virginia Military and Veterans Caucus.