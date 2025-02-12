Early morning look at Central Virginia road conditions after winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. — While primary roads in Central Virginia are wet but passable, secondary roads and neighborhoods in the northern parts of the region remain icy Wednesday morning.

Driving around town in Storm Rider, Brendan King reported that secondary roads in Caroline and Hanover counties remain slick after Tuesday's winter storm.

"Some sections of this road [Ladysmith Road in Caroline County] have the pavement barely visible. You have chunks of snow here, and as we approach this intersection, we are experiencing very poor driving conditions," King said in the 6 a.m. hour. "Hanover and Caroline counties are definitely the worst when it comes to these road conditions, at least on the secondary and less-traveled roads. Your major roads are fine."

Virginia State Police reported more than 700 crashes statewide during the winter storm. Seventy people were injured in those crashes, but no deaths have been reported.

Winter weather makes travel difficult for Virginia drivers

Rain will taper early Wednesday, but more rain is expected late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the day Wednesday, so a cold rain is all that is expected.

The rain will end early Thursday, with dry conditions and temperatures in the mid-50s Thursday afternoon.



How are the roads where you live? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share.

