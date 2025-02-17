Thousands in Central Virginia remain without power after Sunday's storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 15,000 Dominion Energy customers remained without power Monday morning in Virginia after a powerful storm knocked out the electricity to more than 110,000 customers statewide on Sunday.
Roughly 3,000 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 7 a.m. on Monday, according toDominion Energy.
That number was down from around 7,000 at 11 p.m. on Sunday
Most of the current outages were in Henrico County.
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Central Virginia. That warning expired at 10:45 a.m. Then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple counties through 11:30 a.m.
"There is a squall line of heavier rain and thunder that has the potential to produce wind gusts over 60 mph and possibly an isolated tornado," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote. "There will be a lull in the rain around midday. A cold front could cause a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon."
The winds continued to gust up to 40 mph at times Sunday evening.