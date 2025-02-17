Thousands in Central Virginia remain without power after Sunday's storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 15,000 Dominion Energy customers remained without power Monday morning in Virginia after a powerful storm knocked out the electricity to more than 110,000 customers statewide on Sunday.

Roughly 3,000 customers were without power in Central Virginia as of 7 a.m. on Monday, according toDominion Energy.

That number was down from around 7,000 at 11 p.m. on Sunday

Most of the current outages were in Henrico County.

Charles City - 51 Chesterfield - 561 Colonial Heights - 1 Dinwiddie - 0 Goochland - 70 Hanover - 339 Henrico - 1,240 Hopewell - 0 New Kent - 57 Petersburg - 6 Powhatan - 258 Prince George - 3 Richmond City - 697

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Central Virginia. That warning expired at 10:45 a.m. Then a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for multiple counties through 11:30 a.m.

"There is a squall line of heavier rain and thunder that has the potential to produce wind gusts over 60 mph and possibly an isolated tornado," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone wrote. "There will be a lull in the rain around midday. A cold front could cause a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon."

The winds continued to gust up to 40 mph at times Sunday evening.