How Central Virginia libraries are working to keep the community health aware

RICHMOND, Va. --At the Main Street Public Library in Richmond, it’s librarian Meg Raymond’s hope that at least one of the thousands of books or publications perched on the shelves will pique someone’s interest.

“That’s one of the fun parts of my job is to see strangers become regulars,” Raymond said.

Raymond believes there are fewer things people should be more interested in than their health, But sometimes access to health services isn’t as simple as checking out a book.

“Libraries have always been health partners for people looking for information.” Raymond said.

That’s why earlier this year the American Heart Association (AHA) formed a partnership with public libraries all over central Virginia which aims to make monitoring blood pressure easier than ever with access to blood pressure monitoring machines.

According to the AHA, there are thousands of Richmond residents living with high blood pressure and many of them are not only unaware that they have it, but also often lack the resources to properly monitor it.

“There are enough Richmond residents with high blood pressure that they could fill up a city GRTC bus 500 times,” said AHA Community Impact Vice President Robin Gahan. “Again many of them don’t even know they have it.”

Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates’ Dr. Chiwon Hahn agrees. The cardiothoracic surgeon says that people are not only unaware of their condition, but also are hesitant to seek out necessary help.

“It’s natural for us to try to not want to got to the doctor, to not want to know about health problems, we don’t go to the doctor we don’t get things checked out.” said Hahn. “But high blood pressure is something that’s easy to know about, easy to deal with easier to take care of.”

Gahan says there are around 35 upper arm automated-validated devices circulating between Richmond’s nine branches. The machines can even be checked out like a book for up to two weeks at a time.

“Having the kits allows people to take their blood pressure when they first get up in the morning, when they are watching tv,” Raymond said. “People want these things and the library is a bridge to providing.”

Blood pressure monitoring station can also be found in seven of the nine libraries in the city.

“In that tool kit comes information about how to check it properly… and how to share that information with your doctor,” Gahan said.

For people who are uninsured or low income in the Richmond area, Gahan says organizations like Capital Area Health Network and the Daily Planet are clinical partners who are ready to support the community and are prepared to help people properly manage their blood pressure.

According to the AHA, even if you have difficulty accessing a medical professional doesn’t mean you can’t take control of your health now. Small things like taking a 1 minute walk or reducing sodium un your diet can also lower blood pressure.

Since the program launched it has expanded beyond Richmond. Gahan says Petersburg Public Library, Appomattox regional library system, Louisa county libraries and Charlottesville’s library systems as well as Roanoke are all providing their communities access to these devices.

“We focused on communities where 30 percent or more of their know they have high blood pressure,” Gahan said “Nearly half of all U.S adults have high blood pressure so it’s extremely important that we strategically place these resources where people are at greatest risk for hear attack or stroke.”

Gahan says part of the reason moving blood pressure is so critical is that people who suffer from it often times show no symptoms until a more another life threatening condition develops.

“It can create vision loss and strain, it can affect your kidneys and affect of course your heart and brain health,” Gahan said. “We really want to prevent that from happening because it can cause such challenging aspects for folks.”

“As a heart surgeon I see the end stage of people having high blood pressure for years people come in with rupture aneurysms and heart attacks, strokes,” Hahn said.

Experts says these serious health conditions can be potentially avoidable when we decide to turn the page from bad health habits.

“We are in no way medical professionals, but we are helping people take charge of their own health which is something that can only be a good thing,” Raymond said.

For more information on where to locate your nearest library with a blood pressure monitoring device in Richmond or to learn more information about monthly health screening conducted at these libraries you can do so at rvalibrary.org/your-blood-pressure.

