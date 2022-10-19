Central Virginia police are doing this in hopes to stop catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every major police department in Central Virginia is reporting an alarming rise in catalytic converter thefts. Multiple agencies are partnering with Midas of Richmond to try to deter possible thieves using heat-resistant spray paint.

Dubbed “Operation Catalytic Converter Crackdown,” drivers can sign up to have the catalytic converter on their vehicle painted for free at five Midas locations throughout the region. Every jurisdiction has its own color.

“We’re all doing cats every day that technically shouldn’t be done because they’re stolen, they’re not bad,” said Mark Smith, owner of Midas of Richmond. “Unfortunately for the end user here, [vehicle owners] are paying me twenty-two or twenty-four hundred bucks per, parts and labor.”

Organizers said the method has been used on a smaller scale in counties in Virginia with great success. They hope adoption by a large swath of local drivers will help deter thieves.

“Our distinct markings have proved beneficial on more than one occasion, as suspects ended up leaving the area due to noticeable markings,” said Officer Doug Smart with Henrico Police. Smart said several county vehicles already use an etching on the catalytic converter.

“This will create a visible deterrent to alert thieves to move on from your vehicle. We put scrap yards on notice if they are to be sold a stolen converter. We ask every resident within the sound of my voice to participate,” said Cpt. Faith Flippo with Richmond Police.

Catalytic converters convert toxic gases for your engine exhaust into less dangerous emissions. They contain precious metals that thieves then sell to scrap yards or recycle centers for several hundred dollars for each converter.

Experts said seasoned thieves can remove one from a parked vehicle in under 90 seconds in some cases. Smith spray painted a converter on a van in less than five seconds to show how quickly the marking method takes.

“Boom, you’re done. It takes that long to get into the supply chain the knowledge that this is a stolen catalytic converter. Hopefully, that deters somebody in the supply chain links from doing something about it. Simple, but I think very effective,” Smith said.

More than one thousand reports of stole catalytic converters have been taken by local police forces so far this year. The four largest jurisdictions say their numbers have spiked in 2022:

Henrico: 683 (compared to 504 last year)

Richmond: 592 (559 in all of 2021)

Chesterfield: 304 (297 thefts in 2021, only six reported in 2017)

Hanover: 60

Starting on November 13 and on the second Sunday of each month through at least January, drivers can sign up for slots to get their converter painted. Click here to sign up.

Insurance companies do pay claims on catalytic converter thefts in many cases. Still, experts with the National Insurance Crime Bureau said when companies pay out claims, it impacts the rates of all customers. One of their companies has already paid out $62 million in claim money just from catalytic converter thefts this year.

Beyond the markings, there are steps you can take to make your vehicle less vulnerable:

Park in a garage or secured parking area

Install a bright motion sensor light to discourage potential thieves

Install an anti-theft device

Always lock the vehicle and set the alarm

Fleet vehicles and minimally used vehicles should be parked in a secured and well-lit area.

The following law enforcement agencies are participating in this effort: