Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Overturned cement truck shuts down traffic in Downtown Richmond

Overturned cement truck in Downtown Richmond
Posted at 6:04 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 06:16:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. — An overturned cement truck on East Franklin Street closed down several roads in Downtown Richmond Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Capitol Police, Franklin Street at 14th and 15th Streets is closed.

Exit 74A, 74B and 75C from Interstate 95 are also closed indefinitely.

It's unclear how long the streets and interstate exits will be closed, but morning commuters should find alternate routes.

Stay on WTVR.com for updates.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone