Overturned cement truck shuts down traffic in Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — An overturned cement truck on East Franklin Street closed down several roads in Downtown Richmond Thursday morning.

According to Virginia State Capitol Police, Franklin Street at 14th and 15th Streets is closed.

Exit 74A, 74B and 75C from Interstate 95 are also closed indefinitely.

It's unclear how long the streets and interstate exits will be closed, but morning commuters should find alternate routes.

