Hanover parents at odds as school board considers banning student cell phones: 'Kids shouldn't be using them'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. --Should cell phones be banned from school? It's a question Hanover County school leaders are debating. Hanover County parents who spoke with CBS 6 had a variety of opinions on the topic.

"I feel like cell phones do not belong in the school," Desiree Sheffield said. "Kids shouldn't be using them. I don't even agree with computers or tablets. I feel like everything should be on pen and paper."

Caitlyn Wombles sees things from another perspective.

"The way the world is going, better to get them ahead than keep them behind. The next generation is going to be all digital. So, why not?" said Wombles. "Limit it and teach them how to use it right and be responsible."

Hanover School Board members are weighing the possibility of all schools going cell phone-free for the entire school day no matter the grade level.

New expectations put before the Board would require students to keep their phones and headphones off and in their backpacks all day long, unless a teacher said they could be used for instructional purposes. The Board is also considering other classroom cell phone storage options, including Yondr bags as part of a $118,00 pilot program at one middle school in the district.

Under that plan, students would place their devices inside a pouch upon entering school. That pouch would be locked during the school day, then unlocked for students to access once school is over. School administrators or staff would be in control of locking and unlocking the pouches.

Luke Forlines, a rising 8th grader at a private school said he was supportive of schools cracking down on cell phones and social media use.

"They're obsessed with Snapchat and all that kind of stuff. You need to wait until later," Forlines said, noting social media has caused issues between his peers. "Way too much drama. Lots and lots of drama."

Hanover's revised phone policy would no longer allow students to use their cell phones during lunch breaks or classroom changes.

Despite their differences, Sheffield and Wombles agree on allowing students to access their devices during those times.

"If they have breaks between lunches where they could check their phones in their lockers, that would be acceptable," Sheffield said. "That's what we do at work. We can't have our cell phones all day."

"Safety, safety, safety," Wombles said. "It's sad but you never know. Even here, something could happen, and I want my phone to call my mom and I'm 26. So yeah, I think they should have it."

The district is considering different challenges that come with further limiting cell phone use, including medical, translation, travel, and Special Education accommodations and needs.

During last month's meeting, board members discussed the impact further limitations could have on students.

"So, like a seven-hour time out," Board Member Steven Ikenberry said. "That’s what I’m thinking. And all data that we’re seeing psychologically etc. etc., give them a mental health break for seven hours."

A backpack would be provided if a student did not have a backpack to store their mobile device or headphones.

Consequences include in and out-of-school detention, based on the number of offenses.

The School Board's meeting agenda says members are set to vote on the revised draft cell phone policy Tuesday night.

