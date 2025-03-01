Loved ones remember '2 heroes' at celebration of life for slain Virginia police officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A huge crowd of family and friends gathered at Rock Church on Saturday for the joint celebrations of life for slain Virginia Beach Police Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese.

The partners tragically died after they were shot while conducting a traffic stop on Friday, Feb. 21.

During the service, loved ones spoke about the bravery and dedication of the partners, who were both known for having a profound impact on the Virginia Beach Police Department through their hard work.

They also reflected on who they were off the job. Family and coworkers alike say Cameron Girvin was known for his sense of humor and ability to light up any room he walked into. They said Christopher Reese's loyalty and devotion were unmatched.

The following remarks were shared at the officers' celebrations of life, held at Rock Church.

Rock Church Pastor John Blanchard

Pastor John Blanchard was the first to speak, delivering the welcome and prayer.

"We'll never forget their sacrifice made in the name of justice, protection and service for our community," Blanchard said.



Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate

Chief Neudigate addressed the Girvin and Reese families directly, saying, “I want to thank you both for allowing Cam and Chris to become part of our VBPD family. And I also want to thank you both for this opportunity to recognize two outstanding men who wore this uniform."

He also spoke about the impact the partners, who were beat officers, had on the department.

“They were sons. They were husbands, brothers, friends, and in Cam’s case, a soon-to-be father. They were also beat officers, the foundation of every police department," said Neudigate. "There’s a lot of cops here as I look out. There’s a lot of rank, a lot of chiefs, a lot of brass. But the heart of the police department, it’s the officers on the street, and that’s Cam and Chris.”

Neudigate shared something his friend told him about Reese and Girvin’s partnership:

“I didn’t know Reese well, but the fact that Cam wanted to ride with him speaks volumes about the kind of man and cop that Reese was, and I quote, ‘game recognizes game.’”

He spoke about both officers individually, offering the following remarks about Officer Christopher Reese:

“Out of 24 recruits in his class, he was number one academically. Level-headed with a teamwork attitude, he came to work and did his job, and epitomized what a police officer is. A friend told me he was exactly what you’d expect a cop to be. Chris was known to be a quiet man, but Mariah (Christopher’s wife), it’s clear: his unwavering devotion to you spoke louder than words.”

He thanked the contingent from Reese's father’s former department, the Camden Police Department, who came to the service.

He then reflected on Officer Cameron Girvin:

“Cam. Passionate, hardworking, proactive. His tenacity, work ethic and dedication impressed everyone around him.” He continued, “He was far beyond his years in his ability to take drugs, guns and criminals off of our streets. And when the stress of work or life started to weigh down on the squad, Cam could be counted on to rally the troops. His passion for police work: contagious.”

He also addressed Girvin’s wife, saying, “But it wasn’t all about the job… He was deeply in love with you Jessica, his high school sweetheart, and so excited about being a father. If there was a silver lining in any of this, it is that Paisley will know exactly who her guardian angel is.”

Jessica Girvin, Officer Cameron Girvin's wife

Jessica Girvin was visibly emotional as she spoke about her husband.

“He was not only the best cop that I know, and I promise that I’m not just being biased, he also managed to be a supportive friend, a loving son and brother, and amazing husband,” Girvin said.

She described as being able to light up any room and make everyone laugh.

"I got to experience more love in our nine years together than I think most people get to in a lifetime,” said Girvin.

Matt Rosales, Officer Christopher Reese's close friend

Reese's friend, Matt Rosales, said Reese was very special.

"Chris is, was, and always will be, very special in many ways," Reese said.

He spoke about Reese’s love for sports, his dedication to protecting the community, and his loyalty as a friend.

"Chris really became family when i was stationed overseas just months after my daughter was born. If there was anything I ever needed, I knew I could call on him," said Rosales.

Sgt. Mike Koch, VBPD officer

VBPD Sgt. Mike Koch started by thanking Girvin and Reese's families.

"When I sat to write this, I felt like I was in a bad dream, or a story. How could I be writing for a celebration of life for Cam and Chris? How could they be gone," Koch said.



Koch called Girvin and Reese heroes.

"Two heroes, and the bravest, most selfless men I have ever known," said Koch.

He shared memories of their calls and said they had a passion for police work.

"When you think of law enforcement, words like integrity, respect, courage, and honor come to mind. But for Cam and Chris, these were more than just words. They were a way of life," Koch explained.

Obituary information states Officer Cameron Girvin, 25, graduated from VBPD’s 68th Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on June 19, 2020. Officer Christopher Reese, 30, was a member of the 72nd Police Academy and was sworn in as a certified officer on July 29, 2022.

The obituaries include a space to offer condolences and information on how to give a contribution in honor of the fallen officers:

